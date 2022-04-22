Construction worker shot while directing traffic overnight in Southeast DC

A construction worker was hospitalized after being shot while directing traffic overnight in Southeast D.C.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Howard Road.

Police say the construction worker was in the roadway directing traffic when a person on a rental bike shot him in the leg.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

A co-worker tried to rush the construction worker to the hospital and was able to flag down emergency crews who transported him.

No arrests have been made. The incident is still under investigation.