Construction equipment worth over $185k stolen from Maryland, Virginia then sold in Kentucky

article

The Brief Two suspects are being charged with stealing and selling more than $185,000 worth of construction equipment. The equipment was stolen in Virginia and Maryland, and sold in Kentucky. They were arrested during an undercover investigation.



A man and woman are in police custody after allegedly orchestrating an elaborate multi-state theft scheme involving construction equipment.

What we know:

Dushon Sheperd, a 34-year-old from Michigan, and Bria Parks, a 23-year-old from Washington, D.C., were arrested last month in Laurel County, Kentucky.

They were both charged with receiving stolen property after more than $185,000 worth of stolen heavy equipment was recovered.

Police say the incidents began on August 13, when a 2018 D5 K caterpillar worth $65,000 was sold with fake identification to a business in Laurel County.

The bulldozer was stolen from a construction site in Fairfax County, Virginia, two days earlier under the guise that it needed maintenance.

On August 29, police set up an undercover investigation to lure both suspects into delivering a 259 skid steer valued at $47,000 and a 308 excavator valued at $73,000; both determined to be stolen from Maryland.

When the suspects became confused about the delivery location, police pulled them over and arrested them.

What we don't know:

Police have yet to release details about how the equipment was stolen out of Maryland.

What's next:

Sheperd was also charged in Fairfax County, and is awaiting extradition.