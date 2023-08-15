Connecticut Ave. burglary suspect pictured in surveillance video

Police have released surveillance of a suspect involved in a burglary in Northeast.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the pictured suspect. The suspect was captured on surveillance video gaining entry into an establishment located in the 2600 block of Connecticut, Northeast, Friday morning around 8:05 a.m.



At approximately 8:05 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.



Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

A reward of up to $1,000 will be given to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.