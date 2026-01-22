Election denier, former Jan. 6 officer clash during Jack Smith House hearing

article

The Brief A heated confrontation broke out during a recess at a House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Jack Smith. Ivan Raiklin and former D.C. police officer Michael Fanone were involved in a shouting match inside the hearing room. U.S. Capitol Police officers stepped in to restore order.



A tense confrontation erupted during a recess at former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s testimony before the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday, prompting intervention by U.S. Capitol Police inside the hearing room.

What we know:

Jack Smith was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee about his team’s federal criminal investigations involving President Donald Trump, including matters related to the 2020 election and classified documents.

During a 1 p.m. recess, a shouting match broke out inside the hearing room at the Rayburn House Office Building involving Ivan Raiklin, a far-right political extremist who has referred to himself as a "Secretary of Retribution," and Michael Fanone, a former Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Fanone was among the officers who responded to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and was badly injured during the riot.

The confrontation

According to reporters and video from inside the room, Raiklin and Fanone exchanged shouted remarks during the recess, drawing immediate attention from U.S. Capitol Police officers.

Former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who testified before the House January 6 Committee and later ran for Congress, stepped in to restrain Fanone as officers attempted to separate the two men.

At one point, Fanone could be heard shouting, "This guy is threatening my family, my children, threatening to rape my children! You sick bastard," as officers moved between the men.

Multiple U.S. Capitol Police officers rushed into the hearing room, along with the Police Inspector for the Rayburn Building, to break up the confrontation.

Although the hearing was in recess at the time, video and audio captured a member of Congress rapping the gavel from the dais in an attempt to restore order.

The confrontation was visible and audible on the live feed of the hearing.

Background on those involved

Fanone has been outspoken about his experience during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, where he was beaten and tased by rioters. He has testified publicly about the lasting physical and emotional effects of that day.

Raiklin has promoted false claims about the 2020 election and has been a frequent presence at events involving election denial narratives.

What's next:

The House Judiciary Committee hearing resumed after order was restored. It was not immediately clear whether any disciplinary action would be taken related to the confrontation.

U.S. Capitol Police have not yet released a public statement detailing whether any arrests or further investigations are planned.