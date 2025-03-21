Confirmed case of measles reported at John Hanson Montessori in Prince George’s County

The Brief A new case of measles has been reported at John Hanson Montessori in Prince George's County. Health officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued exposure warnings after two cases of measles were confirmed in the area. The two new cases were identified in individuals who had traveled internationally and arrived back in the states through Dulles International Airport.



A positive case of measles has been reported at John Hanson Montessori in Prince George's County, Maryland.

No word on whether the individual is a student or staff member at the school.

A letter was sent to parents and staff from John Hanson Montessori about the case. Read the full letter below:

"Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is working closely with the Prince George’s County Health Department (PGHD) following a confirmed case of measles at John Hanson Montessori in Oxon Hill. The last known exposure on campus occurred on March 12, 2025. In accordance with privacy laws, we cannot provide additional details about the individual who tested positive.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection. For individuals who have received the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine, the risk of contracting it is extremely low. However, unvaccinated individuals face a significantly higher risk of infection and complications.

The health and safety of our students and staff remain our top priority. We are actively monitoring the situation in close coordination with PGHD, tracking cases, and implementing necessary precautions. We are also committed to keeping families informed about symptoms, prevention, and steps to protect our school community.

Important Health Update from Superintendent House

As measles cases rise across the United States, Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) is working closely with the Prince George’s County Health Department (PGHD) to monitor and respond to any local impact.

It is with heightened concern that I must share news of a confirmed case of measles at one of our schools, John Hanson Montessori, with the last known exposure occurring on March 12. Measles is highly contagious and typically begins with a high fever and cold-like symptoms, including cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. This is followed by a red rash that may look like small bumps and could last for 5-6 days.

Those who have been vaccinated for Measles (MMR) are at very low risk. However, unvaccinated individuals face a much higher risk of infection. As a precaution, any unvaccinated student or staff member at a school with a confirmed case will be excluded from in-person learning or work until 21 days after the last confirmed case.

While measles is a serious concern, it is not the only health risk we are currently facing.

We remain in the midst of flu season, and as you may be aware, our community has recently experienced two flu-related deaths. This serves as a sobering reminder of the importance of protecting our health and taking steps to prevent the spread of illness.

Your health and safety is our top priority.

We urge you to stay vigilant, practice good hygiene, and keep children home when they are sick. Vaccination is also a critical step in keeping our schools safe. The MMR vaccine significantly reduces the risk of measles, and the flu vaccine helps prevent severe illness.

PGCPS has taken proactive measures to slow the spread of illness in our schools, including enhanced cleaning and increased disinfection of high-touch areas in schools and on buses; hosting in-school vaccination clinics; working closely with local health officials to monitor and track illness trends, and more.

We all play a role in keeping our schools healthy. Please ensure your child is up to date on immunizations, reinforce proper handwashing, and keep them home if they are feeling unwell.

Thank you for your partnership in protecting the well-being of our school communities.

Sincerely,

Millard House II

Superintendent"

Health Officials Urge Vaccines

What they're saying:

Health officials continue to urge caution as measles is described as "one of the most contagious diseases in the world" but Dr. Lucia Donatelli with Maryland’s Department of Health says if you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t be too worried.

"Getting measles disease in the United States right now is primarily if you are unvaccinated. It is important for you to stay up to date with your vaccines. We have two really effective and safe vaccines that prevent measles. One dose is 93 percent effective, two doses is 97 percent effective," said Donatelli, the Chief of the Center for Immunization, Infectious Disease Epidemiology and Outbreak Response Bureau for MDH.

Some early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, watery red eyes and a cough. Then, a rash begins to appear on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

If you think you may have been exposed, you’re asked to call your doctor immediately. Donatelli adds that the best way to protect yourself from the disease is by getting vaccinated.

"Please if you are planning on going anywhere overseas, please check to make sure that you are vaccinated against measles," she said.