Community weighs in on new Seneca Valley High School in upper Montgomery County

It was a packed house in a meeting on Wednesday night about changing school boundaries in upper Montgomery County. There are 14 options on the table.

The new Seneca Valley High School is set to open in the fall of 2020, making it the largest high school in the state.

It will take in students that had been slated for Clarksburg and Northwest high schools so boundary lines have to be adjusted.

The superintendent is focused on four criteria on how to do that: capacity, geography, diversity and stability.

Members of the public had a chance to weigh in ahead of the school board’s November 26th vote.