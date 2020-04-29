Community comes together to provide free meals for 911 dispatchers

These are difficult times, but for many in our communities, the COVID-19 crisis has brought them closer together and is giving them ways to support each other.

Our FOX 5 Pay It Forward crew continues to celebrate the strength of people working hard on the frontlines, with our “A Hug for Heroes” segment.

This morning we recognized the men and women on the other end of the phone when you have an emergency in Fairfax, Virginia.

They are the 911 dispatchers.

Our crew reached out to Choong Man Chicken in Fairfax to help deliver lunch to the staff. This restaurant is also experiencing the impacts of the pandemic and had to fire all of their servers to stay afloat.

Easterns Automotive Group purchased lunch for the entire staff.

Tracy Shelton, General Manager, McConnell Public Safety and Transportation Operations Center (MPSOTC), says the staff is dedicated to the safety and well being even outside of COVID but acknowledges, “the community support is so appreciated.” The PSOCTC staff is also working with The Communities of Trust to collect items for families in need.

The owner of Choong Man Chicken donated 500 masks to their collection.

Click here for more information on where to donate Communities of Trust.

