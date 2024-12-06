Community activist to be remembered with vigil a week after he was killed

Saturday will mark one week since beloved activist Cornelius "Neal" McDonald was shot and killed outside a Largo restaurant. Now his friends and family plan to remember him with a vigil.

The prayer vigil to honor his memory is planned for Saturday. It will focus on gun violence and community mental health.

McDonald’s mother and sister spoke to FOX 5 after the shooter’s bond hearing earlier this week, reacting to the claim of "self-defense." "We don’t like it, we don’t accept it. Neal was more so on the positive side. What he did when he was younger, that’s what he did. But now, before he died, even way before then, he was a positive person," said his sister, Bianca Butler. "I just want to make sure his legacy lives on."

Community mourns death of activist Cornelius McDonald as police continue investigation

The 33-year-old was a community activist focused on mental health and conflict resolution. He was also a musician and aspiring actor. Last Saturday morning, he was shot and killed outside Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo. Court documents say he got into a loud argument with the shooter. Investigators say 35-year-old Terelle Bailey remains held in the Prince George's County Jail.

FOX 5 learned Bailey is a special police officer in D.C. and was licensed to carry a firearm. His lawyers argued that Bailey acted in self-defense, but the judge denied bond.

Neal was a Family Success Coach and Supervisor at GOOD Projects DC. The organization has posted several videos on Instagram, hoping to inspire people to continue Neal’s work.