Commanders shut down Eagles in 27-10 win

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The Brief The Washington Commanders rebounded from a sluggish start to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10. Jayden Daniels threw for 217 yards and a touchdown to ignite the offense. The loss leaves Philadelphia in last place in the division.



The Washington Commanders rebounded from a sluggish start to score 27 unanswered points Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 27-10.

Jayden Daniels threw for 217 yards and a touchdown to ignite the offense, while Washington’s defense shut out Philadelphia over the final three-plus quarters.

"It's a blessing from God just to go out there, and everything I've been through in my career so far," Daniels said. "From different injuries and a lot of different setbacks."

Washington pressured Tanner McKee throughout the game, recording five sacks and an interception while limiting the Eagles to 268 total yards. Saquon Barkley scored Philadelphia’s lone touchdown but was held to 30 yards on 13 carries as the Eagles finished with 91 rushing yards.

Despite a 1-5 start to the season, the Commanders remain in contention in the NFC East, trailing the first-place New York Giants by two games. The loss leaves Philadelphia in last place in the division.

Washington hosts the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.