DC man sentenced to 45 years for 2022 murder of his children’s mother

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The Brief A D.C. man was sentenced to 45 years in prison after killing his children's mother in 2022. Audora Williams died after she was shot more than 20 times with two different guns. Wonell Jones, Jr. was arrested in Florida in 2022 and has been in custody since.



A 38-year-old Washington, D.C. man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of his children’s mother in July 2022, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

What we know:

Wonell Jones, Jr. was found guilty of murder and gun offenses in July. During sentencing, he was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.

According to court documents, Jones returned to 33-year-old Audora Williams’ apartment on July 19, 2022, in the 2900 block of Knox Place, Southeast, after going to the grocery store with one of her young sons.

Surveillance video captured Jones going into the building and the apartment with Williams’ child.

Eight children were in the apartment, including three of Jones’ kids, three of William’s kids, a toddler and a baby shared by Jones and Williams, according to court documents. Jones was not supposed to have contact with Williams due to a temporary protective order that she had against him. There was a protective order trial scheduled to take place days after the incident.

After he returned, Jones closed the door to William’s room and began a loud argument with her during which he accused her of cheating, court documents said.

Jones’ screaming got louder before gunshots rang out. Jones then stepped out of the room and fired more shots before fleeing from the apartment, leaving the kids behind, according to court documents.

Williams died after she was shot more than 20 times with two different guns.

Jones was arrested in Florida on August 29, 2022, and was extradited to D.C. in October 2022. He has been in custody since, court officials said.

"Audora Williams was shot more than twenty times with two guns, an act of violence as staggering as it is senseless," said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. "The defendant fled, but he did not outrun justice. His capture and return to the District make clear that those who commit this level of brutality will be held to account, and today he is going to prison for it."