3 injured, 1 seriously in early morning Silver Spring shooting

article

The Brief Officers and paramedics responded around 1:51 a.m. to a shooting in the 11900 block of Bournefield Way in Silver Spring. Two victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, while a third victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries. No suspects are in custody, and Montgomery County police are investigating.



An early morning shooting in Silver Spring left three people injured, including one person hospitalized with serious injuries, according to preliminary information from Montgomery County police.

What we know:

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service personnel responded to the 11900 block of Bournefield Way around 1:51 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire.

Emergency responders located two victims at the scene who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Paramedics transported a third victim to an area hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the names or ages of the victims, and an update on the condition of the person hospitalized with serious injuries was not immediately available.

No suspects are in custody, and authorities have not shared suspect descriptions or details about what led up to the gunfire. Police said more information will be released as the investigation continues.