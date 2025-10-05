Commanders rally from 10-0 deficit with 27 straight points to beat Chargers 27-10

The Brief The Washington Commanders rallied from a 10-point deficit to score 27 straight points and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 on Sunday. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored two touchdowns. Defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand got hurt in the second quarter and did not return.



Jacory Croskey-Merritt scored two touchdowns, and the Washington Commanders rallied from a 10-point deficit after forcing a big fumble in the second quarter to score 27 straight points and beat the Los Angeles Chargers 27-10 on Sunday.

Washington’s Jayden Daniels was 15 of 26 for 231 yards and a touchdown in the game’s final minute in helping the Commanders (3-2) win for the first time on the road after missing two games with an injured left knee.

The Chargers (3-2) were one of the least penalized teams in the first three weeks of the season, when they were 3-0. But they were done in by sloppy play last week, with 15 penalties for 107 yards in a 21-18 loss at the New York Giants.

Back home at SoFi Stadium, it happened again. They had 10 penalties for 85 yards and three turnovers in Washington territory.

The Chargers dominated in building a 10-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half, limiting the Commanders to a single first down. That was after the Chargers’ illegal formation on the opening kickoff.

Quentin Johnston fumbled after catching a 19-yard pass from Justin Herbert and Marshon Lattimore snagged it for Washington’s first fumble recovery of the season in the second quarter.

That led to Crosley-Merritt’s first TD of the game, a 15-yard run into the left end. The Chargers were forced to punt on their next possession.

After Daniels was sacked and threw an incompletion, Tress Way punted 55 yards to the Chargers 43. Ladd McConkey took the return 57 yards for a touchdown that was nullified by Marlowe Wax’s penalty for roughing Way, leading to an automatic first down for the Commanders.

Matt Gay kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 10-10 tie with five seconds left before halftime.

The Commanders took the lead for good on their first possession of the third, when Crosley-Merritt ran 5 yards into the left end for a 17-10 lead.

The Chargers’ Trey Pipkins committed two consecutive penalties on the Chargers’ next possession that ended in a punt. They turned the ball over on downs in their only other possession of the third.

Gay’s 36-yard field goal extended the Commanders’ lead to 20-10. Deebo Samuel caught an 8-yard pass from Daniels late in the game.

Already the most-pressured quarterback in the league, Herbert was sacked four times behind an offensive line battered by injuries. He’s been sacked 16 times through five games. He was 22 of 29 for 166 yards, one TD and one interception.

Herbert was the Chargers’ leading rusher with four carries for 60 yards, including a career high-tying 41-yard scramble up the middle on the first scoring drive of the game.

Injuries

Chargers: DL Da’Shawn Hand (groin) got hurt in the second quarter and did not return. ... RT Trey Pipkins (knee) also got hurt in the second but returned in the third.