Commanders introduce value menu for season ticket members

The Brief The Washington Commanders, in partnership with Pepsi and Levy, unveiled a new Season Ticket Member Value Menu featuring discounted stadium favorites like burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, and fries. The team says the program is designed to make game-day food more affordable while maintaining quality. The updated menu offers average savings of about 20% and includes items from local partners such as Ben’s Chili Bowl.



The Washington Commanders, partnered with PEPSI and Levy, announce their new Season Ticket Member Value menu.

The Commanders advertise that the value menu will showcase fan favorites like smashburgers, hotdogs, chicken tenders, and fries at a significantly reduced price. The team, along with the mentioned partners, stated that they believe this release will help make game days more affordable without reducing food quality.

What they're saying:

"Commanders fans bring incredible passion, loyalty and excitement to Northwest Stadium every game day, and our Season Ticket Members are at the heart of that energy and impact," said Mark Clouse, President of the Washington Commanders. "They are also spending a lot of money to be with us every home game, and the new Season Ticket Member Benefits and Season Ticket Member Value Menu presented by PEPSI® are ways we're trying to show our appreciation and gratitude while continuing to enhance the overall fan experience."

Dig deeper:

The new value menu is elevated from last year's menu with average savings of 20% compared to past programs. The menu will also allow fans to try signature dishes from other partnership organizations and restaurants such as Ben’s Chili Bowl.