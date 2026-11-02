Commanders head coach Quinn warns the team has a long way to go after 27-10 win against Eagles

article

The Brief The mood for Commanders fans was upbeat after a 27-10 victory over the Eagles. Head Coach Dan Quinn made it clear the team still has a long way to go. Quinn also praised the team’s resilience from the end of the first quarter on.



Returning to work on a Monday morning is never easy, but Washington Commanders fans tackled the daily grind with an extra bounce in their step following a 27–10 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

What we know:

The mood across the DMV was noticeably upbeat, with burgundy and gold gear on full display. While supporters celebrated the win, head coach Dan Quinn made it clear the team still had a long way to go.

"We need plenty of work on penalties, the false starts in particular, and like corrections that eliminate beating ourselves," Quinn said. "That’s the thing that kept us from honestly playing what I would consider a complete game, you know? The fouls and things we can eliminate to make sure we don’t do that, and so, you may ask how many times am I going to say that? And my response would be as many as it f—ing takes."

Quinn also praised the team’s resilience from the end of the first quarter on.

He also mentioned being pleased with the defensive takeaways and specifically shouted out Luke McCaffrey in the return game.

The victory provided a timely boost for a fan base. Fans outside Northwest Stadium expressed renewed optimism about where the team is headed.

"The fanbase is pumped. This win kind of revitalized their stance with, you know, their fans," said Chanee Williams.

"I think we’ll be ok. Started off a little rough start, but I think we’re going to be ok," fan Nikki Matthews said.

The Commanders will face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.