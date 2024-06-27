Commanders employee's murder case remains unsolved

The family of Micah Brown, a Washington Commanders employee who was shot and killed in April, is pleading for public assistance in finding his killer.

Prince George’s County Police discovered 21-year-old Micah Brown suffering from gunshot wounds inside his car on April 6. Despite their ongoing investigation, Brown’s family fears the case will go cold without new tips and leads.

Brown worked diligently in the Washington Commanders' audiovisual department. To honor his memory, the team presented his family with a tribute jersey.

On the evening of April 6, at around 8 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 11000 block of South Laurel Drive. They found Brown shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

Tonight, Brown’s sister, who wishes to remain anonymous, expressed her anguish and called for justice.

"I am a little depressed because my brother is gone, and I will never see him ever again," she said. "I just want to know, why did you kill my brother and like what was the reason to take his life? He was an innocent person. He went to work every day. He was a man of God. He was trying to do his best at what he did. And he went to work. He went with his family and he came back home."

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Prince George's County police.