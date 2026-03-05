Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. trades football for sword at local fencing academy

The Brief The Washington Commanders defensive end visited a Springfield fencing academy His signature sword-lunge celebration caught the attention of USA Fencing and earned him an invite Wise Jr. got a personal lesson from Notre Dame's Michaela Joyce



Wise Jr. Tries Fencing:

Football fans are used to seeing Deatrich Wise Jr. celebrate on the field by pretending to pull out a sword and performing a dramatic fencing lunge.

"When I’m on the field and I get a sack, I pull the sword out and do a lunge with it," Wise told Fox 5 of his on-the-field signature celebration.

So this week in Springfield, Virginia, the Washington Commanders defensive end tried the real sport behind his celebration. Wise visited the Elite Fencing Academy after receiving an invitation from USA Fencing, which noticed his on-field move.

Facing an ND Fencer:

It’s not every day a 280-pound NFL player puts on a fencing mask, picks up a sword and steps onto the strip, but Wise was ready to give it a shot.

Wise’s opponent for the day was Michaela Joyce, a senior épée fencer at the University of Notre Dame, one of the most premier NCAA fencing programs in the nation.

Joyce also happens to be a Springfield native and lifelong Commanders fan.

"I’m like the number one Commanders fan," Joyce told Fox 5. "My family is the number one Commanders fan family."

Despite Wise’s strength and athleticism, fencing proved to be a challenge early in the bout.

Joyce quickly scored several touches while Wise adjusted to the footwork, timing, and strategy required in the sport.

Still, Joyce said the NFL veteran had some clear advantages.

"I 100% did not have the height advantage," Joyce smiled. "He was super fast, super strong."

Wise laughed about the result.

"She’s like ‘you’re doing a great job,’ and it’s 4-2 and she’s kicking my butt!" he chuckled.

Helping Grow the Sport:



After the friendly bout, Wise and Joyce posed for photos, exchanged ‘jerseys’, and signed autographs for young fencers at the academy. Both said the event was about more than just trying something new; it was also a chance to bring more attention to the sport of fencing.

"Everybody being here helps grow the sport," Wise explained.

"The more people thinking about us and say ‘What is fencing?’ the more they’ll come to know it and love it," Joyce added.

The Origin of Wise's lunge:



Wise’s fencing celebration actually has a small personal connection.The Commanders defensive end said he briefly tried fencing when he was in seventh grade. Years later, he said the sword-lunge move came to him on a whim.

And the crossover between football and fencing might not be over yet.

There’s already talk of bringing Joyce to a Commanders practice sometime in the future.

