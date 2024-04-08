Expand / Collapse search

Comic featuring Superman’s first appearance sells for record $6 million

By Daniel Miller
Published  April 8, 2024 10:59am EDT
FOX TV Digital Team
A copy of Action Comics No. 1, the comic book that introduced Superman to the world in 1938, sold for $6 million on Thursday at Heritage Auctions during the first session of the latest four-day Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction. (Heritage Auc

A rare comic book just set a record after it sold for a massive amount of money.

The copy of Action Comics No. 1, the 1938 comic book featuring the first appearance of Superman, sold for $6 million at an auction last week, according to a Heritage Auctions release. 

Heritage Auction tells FOX Business that the comic book chronicles issues Superman endured like "unjust imprisonment, spousal abuse, disarmament, and drunk driving," citing author Les Daniels in Superman: The Complete History.

The previous record for most expensive comic book was a copy of Superman No. 1 that sold privately for $5.3 million in 2022. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

The sale of Action Comics No. 1 has set a new record previously held by the CGC Near Mint+ 9.6 copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15, featuring the debut of Spider-Man, which sold for $3.6 million at Heritage Auction in September 2021. 

Heritage Auctions Vice President Barry Sandoval told FOX Business in a statement that the auction was "truly momentous."

The sale happened last week, kicking off a four-day rare comic book auction organized by Texas-based Heritage Auction. (Heritage Auctions / Fox News)

In his statement, Sandoval shared in part that "it was gratifying" to see collectors respond enthusiastically to the auction items, including Superman’s debut. 

FOX Business contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 