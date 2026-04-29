Comey appears in court in Trump threat case as legal fight takes shape: reports

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The Brief Former FBI Director James Comey appeared in federal court in Virginia after being charged in a Trump threat case. The charges stem from a social media post prosecutors say implied a threat against Trump. Legal experts say the case could be difficult for the Justice Department to prove.



Former FBI Director James Comey made his first court appearance Wednesday in a case brought by the Justice Department alleging he threatened President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Comey appeared briefly at a federal courthouse in Alexandria, Virginia, following an indictment tied to a social media post he made last year.

The post featured seashells arranged to display the numbers "86 47," which prosecutors say could be interpreted as a threat against Trump, the 47th president, according to The Associated Press.

Comey has said he believed the numbers were political in nature and deleted the post after realizing it could be misunderstood.

He did not enter a plea during the brief hearing, which lasted only a few minutes.

Legal fight ahead

Comey’s defense team signaled it plans to argue the prosecution is politically motivated.

Legal experts say the case could face significant hurdles, particularly in proving that Comey intended to make a threat rather than engage in protected political speech.

The case may hinge on whether prosecutors can show Comey knowingly or recklessly created a message that could be interpreted as a threat.

The backstory:

The indictment is the latest development in a long-running conflict between Comey and Trump dating back to Comey’s time as FBI director.

Comey was fired by Trump in 2017 and has since been a frequent critic of the former president.

What's next:

Comey is expected to face further proceedings in North Carolina, where the case was filed.

A magistrate judge declined to impose release conditions, allowing him to remain free as the case moves forward.