Columbia, Maryland ranked as one of the best places in the country to live, raise a family

Columbia, Maryland has made the list of "Best Places to Raise a Family" and was also ranked as one of the "Best Places to Live in the U.S."

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was excited to announce that Columbia was ranked 13th best in the nation by both WalletHub and Livability in their 2023 studies. It’s the only Maryland city to make or top the list.

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 45 key metrics that consider essential family dynamics, such as the cost of housing, the quality of local school and health-care systems, and the opportunities for fun and recreation.

Livability compared cities with a population between 75,000 and 500,000 and looked nearly 100 data points including measures of a city’s economy, housing and cost of living, amenities, transportation, environment, safety, education and health.

Within the last year, Columbia has also been named one of the Best U.S. Cities for Jobs, Safest Cities in America, Happiest Cities in America, Best Cities for People Living with Disabilities and Best City for Summer Jobs.

"It is humbling to be ranked Maryland’s best place to raise a family and best place to live. These distinctions are a testament to our continued investment in our families, community, and overall quality of life," Ball said. "Having raised my family in Columbia, I have always known what a special place Columbia is to all its residents and visitors."

Ball points out that the county’s historic $2.16 billion 2024 budget includes a record $1.1 billion for the Howard County Public School System with the hope of fully funding salary increases for teachers and staff as well as the opening of Howard County’s first new high school since 2005 and much more.

The budget also includes $22 million to renovate the Faulkner Ridge Center to expand universal pre-K services.

Additionally, Ball says the county is working to promote health, healing, growth and safer communities with the inaugura l Youth Engagement Leadership Workgroup , which will be tasked with coming up with ideas and strategies on issues facing young people in Howard County and advising the county on how to engage with and support its younger constituents.

The county has also partnered with the Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland and HCPSS to provide free RTA bus access to students, offering students more independent safe modes of transportation.