Collegiate Rugby Championship taking place this weekend in DC area

The 2023 Collegiate Rugby Championship will be held this weekend in the D.C. area.

National Collegiate Rugby moved the national championship tournament to late April in order to better align with the school calendar. This will be the first time the event has been held in April after a 13-year tradition of holding the tournament in late spring.

The championships will be held from April 28 to 30 at the Maryland SoccerPlex.

More than 112 collegiate teams will be competing, crowning national champions across seven divisions.

