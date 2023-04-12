College Park mayoral candidates face off in first debate

The City of College Park is getting ready to pick its new mayor.

Four candidates debated Wednesday night in the Council Chambers of City Hall in hopes of getting their message to voters.

The debate started at 7:30 p.m.

Featured article

A second debate is planned for this Saturday.

The four candidates, business owner Bryan Haddad, councilmember Dr. Fazlul Kabir, councilmember Catherine Hope Kennedy, and Mayor Pro Tem Denise C. Mitchell, are looking to replace former Mayor Patrick Wojahn — who was formally indicted on child porn charges in early March.