Actor Colin Farrell stars in a new Apple TV Plus detective drama called 'Sugar.'

Our FOX's Kevin McCarthy sat down with the actor to learn more about his role and some of their favorite movies.

Kevin asks Farrell about a scene where his character James Cromwell in Sugar where their characters talk about a movie they’ve watched over and over again. Kevin asks Farrell what movie he’s seen most in his life – his answer - Back To The Future.

"I've been doing this for 25 years and nobody has ever asked me that. The one I've seen most is probably Back to The Future."

Farrell specifies that the original is his favorite out of the three, despite it being extremely fun. He also names Quentin Tarantino’s "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" as the filmmaker’s "most enjoyable." Kevin offers a hot take "I think that might be Tarantino's best movie." The two both agree that the movie is "so pleasing" and "easy to watch."

In the new Apple TV Plus series 'Sugar,' Farrell appears as a film nerd detective that toys with being the good and bad guy. "But good and bad can be in the eye of the beholder."