Coldest day of the week Thursday; some Saturday showers

Welcome to the coldest day of the week! It definitely feels like winter this morning as many places are back in the 20s to near 30 on this cold morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says we can expect more clouds than sun through the afternoon which will keep the chill going. High temperatures will only range from 38 to 43 degrees but winds are light. Clouds hang tough in the overnight hours as well and we head back to the 20s.

More clouds anticipated Friday and scattered showers are still in the forecast on Saturday

Advertisement

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5