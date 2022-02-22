Cold Case Murder: $20K reward offered 8 years after Woodbridge store clerk’s killing

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward in the eight-year-old cold case murder that left a Prince William County store clerk and mother of an infant dead.

On the night of February 21, 2014, just before 9 p.m., investigators say 21-year-old Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero and her co-worker were working at the Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store in Woodbridge when three men entered the store and shot them.

The young mother died at the scene from her injuries. The other victim survived the shooting. A third employee who was in the store at the time was unharmed.

Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero

Surveillance footage showed the men -- dressed in all dark-colored clothing with their faces covered -- entering the store and heading directly to the counter where Coca-Romero, the other employee, and a customer were standing.

Police say no property or money was taken during the incident and that the suspects were in the store for less than 20 seconds.

The FBI and the Prince William County Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact police at 703-792-7000 or by submitting an online tip at pwcva.gov/policetip. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.