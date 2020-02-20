Cold blast Thursday with highs in the low-40s; passing evening snow flurry possible

Grab the warm winter coat before heading out this morning! A blast of colder air is visiting for two days and temperatures are in the 20s and low-30s to start off Thursday Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Sue Palka says expect plenty of cloud cover through the day and yes -- it's even possible that there could be some scattered snow showers or flurries around this afternoon and evening -- especially to the south of D.C.

A storm traveling across North Carolina could bring a few inches of snow as close by as the Norfolk area. A light dusting can't be ruled out for central and southern Virginia, southern Maryland, the Maryland beaches and even southern suburbs of D.C. if the system intensifies.

Most of the area stays in the 30s through the afternoon and overnight temperatures are in the upper teens and low 20s

