Cobra-like snake spotted in Ocean City, Maryland
WASHINGTON - A snake was caught on camera slithering in the sand on Ocean City Beach.
What we know:
The snake was identified as an eastern hog-nosed snake.
Roxane Flanagan and her family were at the beach in Maryland when her daughter tried to pick up what she thought was a stick – but was actually a snake.
The eastern hog-nosed snake are considered to be non-venomous. But they do exhibit some "bizarre behavior."
"They initially hiss and spread their neck like a cobra’s hood, then go through the throes of death, roll over and play dead, letting their tongue hang out," according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
The Source: This story was originally reported by Storyful.