Cobra-like snake spotted in Ocean City, Maryland

Published  April 30, 2025 2:22pm EDT
Snake seen slithering on Ocean City Beach in Maryland

Footage filmed by Roxanne Flanagan while visiting Ocean City Beach shows an eastern hog-nosed snake slithering along the sand. According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, eastern hog-nosed snakes are considered to be non-venomous, and their "bizarre behavior" when approached makes them easily identifiable.

WASHINGTON - A snake was caught on camera slithering in the sand on Ocean City Beach. 

The snake was identified as an eastern hog-nosed snake. 

Roxane Flanagan and her family were at the beach in Maryland when her daughter tried to pick up what she thought was a stick – but was actually a snake. 

The eastern hog-nosed snake are considered to be non-venomous. But they do exhibit some "bizarre behavior." 

"They initially hiss and spread their neck like a cobra’s hood, then go through the throes of death, roll over and play dead, letting their tongue hang out," according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

The Source: This story was originally reported by Storyful. 

