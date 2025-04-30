Cobra-like snake spotted in Ocean City, Maryland

The Brief An eastern hog-nosed snake was spotted on Ocean City Beach. The snake is known for playing dead – and is not venomous.



A snake was caught on camera slithering in the sand on Ocean City Beach.

What we know:

The snake was identified as an eastern hog-nosed snake.

Roxane Flanagan and her family were at the beach in Maryland when her daughter tried to pick up what she thought was a stick – but was actually a snake.

The eastern hog-nosed snake are considered to be non-venomous. But they do exhibit some "bizarre behavior."

"They initially hiss and spread their neck like a cobra’s hood, then go through the throes of death, roll over and play dead, letting their tongue hang out," according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.