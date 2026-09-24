The Brief Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect across parts of the region Thursday Sandbags in Annapolis as low‑lying areas see water creep in Alexandria braces for up to a half‑foot of inundation above ground level



Parts of Maryland and Virginia are preparing for the threat of coastal flooding as a powerful nor’easter brews off the East Coast.

A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect across parts of the region Thursday. Areas from Alexandria to Annapolis, as well as other coastal communities, report flooding has become more frequent and more severe over the years.

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Sandbags are a familiar sight in downtown Annapolis, and low‑lying areas of Anne Arundel County are already seeing water creep in as the nor’easter approaches. Rain combined with 10–20 mph winds is expected to push water to moderate flood stage at high tides.

City emergency managers are monitoring gauges and reminding property owners to take precautions. Alexandria, which has dealt with repeated coastal flooding, is bracing for up to a half‑foot of inundation above ground level in shoreline areas and flood‑prone parts of Arlington County.

Water is expected to approach the curb near King Street and Strand Street and could reach buildings near King and Union Street. The city is nearing completion of a new flood resilience plan that expands on earlier mitigation efforts, with approval expected this fall.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Coastal flooding concerns from Alexandria to Annapolis as powerful nor’easter develops offshore