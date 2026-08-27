The Brief Firefighters encountered cluttered conditions while battling the blaze. Smoke and fire showed from the side and rear of the home. Blaze extended to adjacent property with no injuries reported.



Firefighters encountered cluttered conditions while battling an early Thursday morning blaze in southeast Washington.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Foxhall Place. Crews arrived to find a two‑story semi‑detached home with smoke and fire showing from the side and rear.

Despite the clutter, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. The fire extended to an adjacent property but was quickly put out. No injuries or displacements were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cluttered conditions discovered while battling DC house fire (DC Fire and EMS Department)