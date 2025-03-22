Cloudy skies with passing rain showers across DC region

The Brief Saturday kicks off with clouds and potential passing rain showers later in the day. Temperatures are expected to be in the middle to upper 60s.



A few passing showers and cooler temperatures are expected across the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart says it is possible to see passing rain showers Saturday afternoon as a clipper-like system passes to the northwest, though these will be most likely in our mountain zones and near Mason-Dixon.

Temperatures are on the mild side for the middle of March. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. A warmer day! Winds will get gusty later. Up to 30mph wind gusts are possible, especially between 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. A chilly night with lows in the upper 30s.

Looking Ahead:

Sunday is expected to start with some sunshine, with clouds building in a bit more during the afternoon, though we should keep it dry. It does look cooler for Sunday afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 50s, some ten degrees cooler than Saturday.

Tolbart says rain is expected Sunday night with the passage of a frontal system. The rain will last overnight into the early hours of Monday morning.