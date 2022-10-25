Clorox recalls some Pine-Sol products over harmful bacteria concerns

article

Clorox says it is recalling several Pine-Sol products due to a risk of exposure to a dangerous bacteria that can be especially harmful to people with weakened immune systems.

The products specifically mentioned in the recall include scented multi-surface cleaners with "Lavender Clean," "Sparkling Wave" and "Lemon Fresh" scents.

Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaners "Lavender Clean," "Sparkling Wave," "Lemon Fresh" and "Orange Energy" scents and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaners are also being recalled.

These products are sold in bottles containing 28, 48, 60, 100, 144 and 175 fluid ounces and all have a date code that states "A4,″ followed by a five-digit number less than 22249.

The products may contain a bacteria known as pseudomonas aeruginosa, Clorox said in a statement. This particular bacteria is not commonly known to impact people with healthy immune systems. However, people with compromised immune systems and other health risks are vulnerable to serious infection if exposed to the bacteria.

The recalled cleaners were manufactured at the Clorox facility in Forest Park, Georgia through Sept. 2022. Bottles were sold at major retailers and online through Amazon, so if you have purchased these, Clorox is urging consumers to be on the lookout.

Customers can take pictures of the date code on their recalled Pine-Sol products and receive a full refund by going to Pine-Sol Recall.com. The company is urging consumers to throw out products afterward.