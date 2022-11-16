Clopper Road water main break repairs continue in Montgomery County

Repairs continue Wednesday on a broken water main in Montgomery County.

The 24-inch main is along Clopper Road near Cinnamon Drive in the Germantown area.

The main was reported broken Tuesday afternoon. The break caused a sinkhole to form n the roadway.

Clopper Road water main break (WSSC)

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission officials say crews were able to dig out the pipe and are now working to shut off the water supply and replace the broken section. In a tweet, officials say getting the valves to hold closed is a challenge.

Commuters can expect delays in the area throughout the morning.