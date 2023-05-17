Click it or ticket: Seatbelt patrols set to increase enforcement

Seatbelt use is still a major problem, according to a new government report.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that about half of the people killed in traffic crashes in 2021 weren’t buckled up. The numbers were roughly the same in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia.

"Even if it’s across the street, if it is going to the store, you just do not know what will happen, and that seatbelt will save you from something catastrophic," the NHTSA’s Veronica Morales told FOX 5.

In an effort to turn things around, authorities will kick off the annual Click It or Ticket Campaign next week. As part of the effort, state and local law enforcement agencies nationwide will participate in a "heightened enforcement period" through June 4.

"Wearing your seatbelt is extremely important," Morales added. "It saves lives."

Among people who spoke to FOX 5 Wednesday evening in Bethesda, most said they always wear their seatbelts.

Some, like James Prince Sr., admitted they occasionally forget to buckle up.

"Wow," he said after hearing the results of the NHTSA report. "I’m definitely going to put my seatbelt on for sure now."