Cleaning, disinfecting efforts ramp up for local businesses

"Disinfect."

It’s one of the most important words in our vocabulary right now. Organizations across the DC region are working to adopt new measures to keep their employees safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

In Prince George’s County, Hyattsville City Police is partnering with the non-profit, Energetics Technology Center, in a pilot program to develop guidance for other first responders.

They’ve set up a decontamination tent to clean police cruisers, equipment and clothing. The officers are also being equipped with protection kits to prevent the transmission of covid-19 as they engage with the public.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

Across town in Falls Church, Virginia strategic communications firm, Pinkston is leading the charge in readying office space for when staff can return.

Advertisement

They’re installing a germ killing UV light system along with a pathogen-detecting air quality monitoring system and will be coating all surfaces with a self-disinfecting spray. Founder and CEO, Christian Pinkston tells FOX 5, "We’ve been looking for and we found some technologies that are self-disinfecting around the clock." He believes they are the first company in the world to combine these technologies. Pinkston says measures like this will be necessary to bring the workforce back safely and hopes his plan can serve as a model for other businesses and even schools or hospitals.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything You Need to Know