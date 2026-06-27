2 found dead in Clarksburg home after alleged carbon monoxide exposure

article

The Brief Two people were found dead in a home in Montgomery County on Saturday Crews are ventilating the house after reports of carbon monoxide. No other victims have been reported.



Two people were found dead in a home in Montgomery County Saturday, according to officials.

What we know:

Police and fire crews were called out to a home in the 12700 block of Fernberry Road in Clarksburg Saturday, after reports of carbon monoxide.

When they got there, rescue crews found two adults dead inside.

Fire crews are ventilating the home to get the carbon monoxide to dissipate.

What we don't know:

The two people who were found were not identified. It's not clear what caused the carbon monoxide buildup.

No other victims were reported.