Clarendon post office closes lobby overnight after repeated fires, human waste

The Brief The Clarendon post office is closing overnight due to ongoing issues with fires and human waste in the lobby. The lobby will now be closed nightly between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. Only PO box customers with a QR code and fob will be able to get in after a new automated entry system is installed.



The Clarendon post office in Arlington is closing its doors overnight, after repeated issues with people setting fires, urinating and even defecating in the lobby.

What we know:

The post office says the incidents are tied to the local homeless population, who enter the public lobby after hours.

A notice on the post office door details "issues involving homeless people urinating, defecating, starting fires and trashing this location."

A notice posted on the Clarendon post office explaining nightly closures connected to overnight incidents in the lobby.

Going forward, the facility will be closed between 6 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly.

"We understand how this will be an inconvenience for some but please bear with us as we attempt to work with local authorities to curb this matter and to help provide a safe and clean environment for our employees and you as our valued customer," the notice reads.

Why you should care:

A spokesperson from the United States Postal Service told FOX 5 DC's Tisha Lewis that the Clarendon office is in the process of installing an automated entry system to access the lobby after hours.

Customers with PO boxes in the lobby will be able to get in after hours using a QR code and fob.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when the installation of that system will be complete, but the USPS says it will notify PO box customers when it is.