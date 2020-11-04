City of Manassas elects its first Black, female, Democratic mayor

Voters in Manassas have elected a new mayor and the winner is making history several times over.

Her name is Michelle Davis-Younger and she was born and raised in Manassas. She became the first person of color to join the Manassas City Council back in 2018 and now, she's the first mayor-elect on three different fronts — Black, Democrat and female.

“It means a lot in that it opens doors for other young girls coming behind me,” said mayor-elect Michelle Davis-Younger in an interview with FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis.

The current councilwoman and mayor-elect says she never thought about making history, rather she focused on helping people along the way. She does tell us as a young woman she was called by friends and family the "Unofficial Mayor of Manassas" because she knew so much about the community. Now that has all come to fruition.

Manassas mayor-elect Michelle Davis-Younger (Manassas City Council)

Politics aside, Davis-Younger believes the city’s changing demographics helped lead her to victory. Manassas is now 38 percent Hispanic and 15 percent Black.

Davis-Younger ran against fellow council member Theresa Coates Ellis. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports the two are meeting Wednesday night.

Davis-Younger says her victory means residents want leaders who reflect the community. She says her goals are to have the schools in Manassas in the top ten statewide, bring in economic development and create a technology hub in the city.

