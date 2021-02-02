City of Frostproof votes to declare first week of February as 'Donald J. Trump' week

article

Officials in Frostproof voted to declare the first week of February in honor of former President Donald Trump.

State Rep. Anthony Sabatini posted a photo of the proclamation, which declares Feb. 1 through Feb. 6 as "Donald J. Trump week" in the city.

Sabatini said he spoke in support of the proclamation at Frostproof City Hall on Monday.

The city's Facebook page shared the city council meeting agenda for Feb. 1, which listed the proclamation as one of the agenda items up for discussion.

Mayor Jon Albert's proclamation praised Trump's accomplishments over his four years in office, and pointed out that he received 76% of the vote in Frostproof during the 2020 election.

In January, Sabatini announced that he planned to introduce a bill in the Florida Legislature that would rename US 27 as "President Donald J. Trump Highway."

