Cinemark Theatres offers $1.50 kids movies, food discounts all summer

Summer Movie Clubhouse at Cinemark Theatres is back, giving families the opportunity to watch movies for just $1.50 all summer long, starting this week.

The theater chain's promotion offers $1.50 movie tickets for select children's movies. Discounts and deals will also be available on kids’ snack packs, along with any size popcorn and drink combos during its Summer Movie Clubhouse showtimes.

The offer is available in 35 states, and participating theatres will host the showings on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting the week of June 19, 2023 through August 10, 2023.

Here’s a look at Cinemark’s Summer Movie Clubhouse lineup 2023:

June 21: "Minions: the Rise of Gru"

June 28: "Sonic the Hedgehog"

July 5: "Mummies"

July 12: "The Bad Guys"

July 19: "Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank"

July 26: "DC League of Super-Pets"

Aug. 2: "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile"

Aug. 9: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

Select theatres will also offer additional showtimes throughout the week, so Cinemark suggests checking your local theatre for more viewing opportunities.

Regal’s Summer Movie Express has also begun and runs from now until the first week of September.

Every Tuesday and Wednesday during the first show of the day, families can enjoy favorites such as "Shrek," "How to Train Your Dragon," and many more for just $2.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.