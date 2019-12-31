Christmas morning liquor store burglary caught on surveillance video, police say

Authorities are looking for three thieves they say were caught on surveillance video breaking into a D.C. liquor store Christmas morning.

Police say the burglary happened around 4:30 a.m. on December 25 at Angel's Share Wines and Liquors on 7th Street in the Northwest.

The suspects can be seen on video entering the store, jumping behind the counter and grabbing various bottles from the shelves. A police report says money and expensive champagne were stolen.

At one point in the video, one of the suspects trips and falls after walking into one of his alleged accomplices.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.