Chipotle offering $1M worth of free burritos to teachers

article

Chipotle is paying it forward to teachers nationwide through a new contest ahead of the upcoming school year.

The popular restaurant chain announced that it anticipates giving away over $1 million worth of burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools beginning the week of Aug. 15.

The "Chipotle Burritos 4 Teachers" Promotion is going on now through Aug. 12, and people can submit nominations for their favorite K-12 teacher on the company’s Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram pages. Space is available on their social media platforms to post entries.

RELATED: ‘Chipotle Digital Kitchen’: Chipotle to open its first digital-only restaurant

Individuals submitting their entries have the option to write a message explaining why they’re nominating the teacher for the prize.

Once the contest ends, Chipotle will hold a random drawing to select up to 2,000 schools to get a "burrito package" awarded to the school where the teacher works.

RELATED: Chipotle offering deal to nurses on Tuesday

"Teachers Cultivate a Better World by shaping the next generation," Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth."

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.

