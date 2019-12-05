Children's Science Center in Northern Virginia receives $10 million donation
STERLING, Va. (AP) - A planned science center in northern Virginia is getting a $10 million donation to jump-start its construction.
Northwest Federal Credit Union announced its donation Wednesday at a press conference.
The Children's Science Center will be an extension of the Richmond-based Science Museum of Virginia.
The project is expected to cost $75 million in total, and supporters say the project has now raised 85 percent of what will be needed. Sate and local funds have also been committed to the project.
The science center will be located in Sterling, a few miles north of Dulles International Airport.
Officials expect it will draw more than 300,000 visitors a year.