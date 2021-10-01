Children's National Hospital reaches 100% COVID-19 vaccine compliance

Children's National Hospital in D.C. has announced that 100% of its workforce, around 8,500 team members, is compliant with its COVID-19 vaccination policy.

"Back in December when vaccines first became available, around 1,500 of those team members were hesitant to get the shot," a spokesperson for Children's National said. "So a lot of targeted work and action took place since then to get to 100% compliance…"

In June, Children’s National became one of the first children’s hospitals in the nation to announce its mandatory vaccine policy, requiring employees to either provide proof of full vaccination or a valid exemption by September 30.

"This requirement is fundamental to our mission," Children's National says. "This is especially true for children’s hospitals since children under the age of 12 do not yet have the option of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. They are dependent on us to protect them, and we know vaccinated people are less likely to develop an infection and then spread the virus."

In August, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health's Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt announced the District would also be requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated by September 30.

The requirement applies to:

- All licensed, certified and registered health professionals

- All EMS providers such as paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs)

- All unlicensed healthcare workers (i.e. patient care technicians, personal care aides, environmental services staff)