Children's National Hospital ranks top for best pediatric hospital in the Mid-Atlantic
WASHINGTON, D.C. - For many parents in the Capital Region, Children’s National Hospital is not just a local institution — it’s now reaffirmed as one of the country’s top pediatric hospitals, earning a place on U.S. News’ 2025-26 Honor Roll.
Recognizing Children's National Hospital
What we know:
U.S. News annually ranks children’s hospitals across 11 specialties. Only a select cohort of 10 hospitals make the Honor Roll by scoring highest across the full spectrum of care. Children’s National Hospital is part of this elite group again this year.
The hospital has earned this distinction for multiple consecutive years, and remains the highest-ranked pediatric facility in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In the latest rankings, its services in neonatology, neurology, cancer and many other areas were among the top-ranked nationally.
Why it matters for DMV families
Why you should care:
For families in the Washington area, the Honor Roll status means fewer referrals out of region for top-tier pediatric care. Whether it’s complex congenital issues, neurological challenges, or rare conditions, many children can receive cutting-edge treatment at home.
It also elevates the hospital’s ability to attract leading researchers, deepen clinical collaborations and invest in advanced infrastructure — positives that benefit patients and the community alike.
Contacting Children's National Hospital
Children's National Hospital is located at 111 Michigan Avenue in NW Washington, D.C. You can contact the hospital by calling 202-476-5000.
U.S. News: Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll
- Boston Children's Hospital earned its top rankings in neonatology, nephrology and urology.
- Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, earned its top rankings in cardiology & heart surgery and diabetes & endocrinology.
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles earned its top rankings in cancer, gastroenterology & GI surgery and orthopedics.
- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia earned its top rankings in cancer and orthopedics.
- Children's National Hospital, Washington, D.C., earned its top rankings in cancer, diabetes & endocrinology and neurology & neurosurgery.
- Cincinnati Children's earned its top rankings in cancer, diabetes & endocrinology and gastroenterology & GI surgery.
- Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, earned its top rankings in gastroenterology & GI surgery and nephrology.
- Rady Children's Hospital, San Diego, earned its top rankings in cardiology & heart surgery, neonatology and orthopedics.
- Seattle Children’s Hospital, Washington, earned its top ranking in nephrology.
- Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, earned its top rankings in cardiology & heart surgery, neurology & neurosurgery and pulmonology & lung surgery.
Regional Rankings
- Pacific: Children's Hospital Los Angeles; Rady Children’s Hospital, San Diego; and Seattle Children’s Hospital (three-way tie for No. 1)
- Rocky Mountain: Children's Hospital Colorado, Aurora
- Southwest: Texas Children's Hospital, Houston
- Southeast: Children's Healthcare of Atlanta; Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center, Durham, N.C.; and Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville (three-way tie)
- Midwest: Cincinnati Children's and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus (tie)
- Mid-Atlantic: Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Children’s National Hospital, Washington, D.C. (tie)
- New England: Boston Children's Hospital
The Source: Information in this article comes from a U.S. News report linked multiple times throughout this article.