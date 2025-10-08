Children's National Hospital ranks top for best pediatric hospital in the Mid-Atlantic

article

The Brief Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C. is among the 10 hospitals honored on U.S. News’ new Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. The hospital has consistently been ranked among the nation’s top pediatric institutions across multiple specialties. For families in the DMV, this recognition reaffirms that world-class pediatric care exists close to home.



For many parents in the Capital Region, Children’s National Hospital is not just a local institution — it’s now reaffirmed as one of the country’s top pediatric hospitals, earning a place on U.S. News’ 2025-26 Honor Roll.

Recognizing Children's National Hospital

What we know:

U.S. News annually ranks children’s hospitals across 11 specialties. Only a select cohort of 10 hospitals make the Honor Roll by scoring highest across the full spectrum of care. Children’s National Hospital is part of this elite group again this year.

The hospital has earned this distinction for multiple consecutive years, and remains the highest-ranked pediatric facility in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In the latest rankings, its services in neonatology, neurology, cancer and many other areas were among the top-ranked nationally.

Why it matters for DMV families

Why you should care:

For families in the Washington area, the Honor Roll status means fewer referrals out of region for top-tier pediatric care. Whether it’s complex congenital issues, neurological challenges, or rare conditions, many children can receive cutting-edge treatment at home.

It also elevates the hospital’s ability to attract leading researchers, deepen clinical collaborations and invest in advanced infrastructure — positives that benefit patients and the community alike.

Contacting Children's National Hospital

Children's National Hospital is located at 111 Michigan Avenue in NW Washington, D.C. You can contact the hospital by calling 202-476-5000.

U.S. News: Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll

Regional Rankings