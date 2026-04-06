Child, 2 adults escape Gaithersburg house fire that started behind refrigerator

The Brief A child and two adults escaped a Gaithersburg house fire Sunday night. Firefighters rescued four of six dogs, reported to be OK. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A child and two adults escaped a house fire in Gaithersburg on Sunday night after flames broke out behind a refrigerator, officials said.

What we know:

The fire was reported around 7:17 p.m. at a home in the 7700 block of Prince Hall Court. Firefighters rescued four of the family’s six dogs, all of which were reported to be in good condition. It was not immediately clear whether the other two dogs were inside at the time.

The family was displaced and is receiving assistance from the Red Cross. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Child, two adults escape Gaithersburg house fire that started behind refrigerator (Pazos@mcfrsPIO / @DavidPazos15)