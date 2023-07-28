Child rescued after locked inside vehicle, mother charged: police

A child was rescued from a locked vehicle in Hyattsville, according to police.

Police say a 5-year-old girl was locked in a car on the 3800 block of Oliver St for several hours while her mother was visiting at a home nearby.

After a Good Samaritan called police and officers arrived on the scene, they found a window was partially down, and they were able to reach in to unlock a door.

The 29-year-old mother from Glen Burnie, MD is being charged with Neglect of a Minor, Unattended Child Left Confined in a Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment, according to police.