Child rescued after locked inside vehicle, mother charged: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
HYATTSVILLE, Md. - A child was rescued from a locked vehicle in Hyattsville, according to police. 

Police say a 5-year-old girl was locked in a car on the 3800 block of Oliver St for several hours while her mother was visiting at a home nearby. 

After a Good Samaritan called police and officers arrived on the scene, they found a window was partially down, and they were able to reach in to unlock a door. 

The 29-year-old mother from Glen Burnie, MD is being charged with Neglect of a Minor, Unattended Child Left Confined in a Vehicle and Reckless Endangerment, according to police. 

