Child killed, 3 people seriously injured in Fairfax County crash

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Fairfax County
Fairfax County police are investigating after a crash that took the life of a child and left three people seriously injured.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A child is dead and three people are seriously injured after a crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County early Wednesday morning, police say.

All four had to be extricated from their vehicles before being rushed from the scene for medical care.

Investigators say two vehicles were involved in the crash near Huntington Avenue.

The highway’s northbound lanes are closed while police investigate.

They have not indicated what might have led to the crash, but did say the roads in the area were icy.