Man killed, 5 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fairfax County

Police in Fairfax County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one man dead and five others injured in Fairfax County on Friday.

The crash, which involved three cars, happened on Route 1 at Pohick Road.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other five people are being taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

Route 1 is currently closed at Belvoir Rd. as the investigation continues.