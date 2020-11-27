Man killed, 5 others injured in multi-vehicle crash in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Police in Fairfax County are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one man dead and five others injured in Fairfax County on Friday.
The crash, which involved three cars, happened on Route 1 at Pohick Road.
Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other five people are being taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to police.
Route 1 is currently closed at Belvoir Rd. as the investigation continues.
