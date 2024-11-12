Child kidnapped in Vermont found at Union Station: police

A child that was kidnapped in Vermont was found at Union Station in D.C., according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to assist AMTRAK police at 50 Mass Avenue Northeast on Tuesday. Police say Amtrak Sgt Davidson reported that they had been working on a domestic missing person case.

According to police, the child was under the custody of her grandmother, although the child's mother, who does not have custody, took the child from Vermont and was located at Union Station bus deck attempting to get on to a bus.

The child was transported to Childrens hospital for evaluation out of caution.