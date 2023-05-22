Child in critical condition after crash in Northeast; Parents accused of drag racing

A child was airlifted to the hospital – in critical condition – Monday morning after a dangerous, multi-vehicle crash on New York Avenue in Northeast.

Three adults are also recovering from the injuries they sustained in the collision.

A source within the Metropolitan Police Department told FOX 5 that two parents were allegedly racing each other while driving along New York Avenue, and as a result, their own child got seriously hurt.The multi-car crash backed up traffic for hours in Northeast D.C. around 10:45 a.m.

"I saw the aftermath, and it ends up being four hours of debacle for everybody else," said Scott Payen, a witness FOX 5 spoke to.

Payen is a diesel mechanic who works near the intersection of New York Avenue and Bladensburg Road.

He says that people are "constantly" speeding in the area.

"You can hear it right now," he said. "Constantly. Somebody’s always zooming past here."

According to D.C. Fire and EMS, four people — including the child — were rushed to the hospital as a result of the crash Monday. One adult is recovering from critical injuries; another has serious injuries, and the third adult has minor injuries, officials confirmed.

"It’s tragic. It’s really sad," Payen said. "Honestly, I blame the intersection itself because we have two jurisdictions, four different speed limits, plus other obstacles, and people?! I mean, it’s kind of built for destruction."

Payen says it’s disappointing to hear a mother and father would put a child’s life in danger by racing on a busy stretch of road.

"We have sanctioned racetracks in this area," he said. "If it’s that serious, take it to the track, especially with children in the car. Me, personally, I could never condone such a thing and I am an avid racer, but as responsible as can be with children in the car. No excuse."

D.C. police said they are actively investigating this incident. The names of those involved have not been released and it is unclear if investigators plan to press charges.