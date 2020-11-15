Child hospitalized after fall from 4th-floor apartment window in Prince George's County
NEW CARROLLTON, Md. - A child is in the hospital after a fall from a fourth-floor apartment window Sunday afternoon in Prince George's County.
Firefighters say it happened around 2:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Drive in New Carrollton.
Officials first say the child faced life-threatening injuries before saying the child's condition had improved to "stable."
Other details weren't immediately available.