Expand / Collapse search

Child hospitalized after fall from 4th-floor apartment window in Prince George's County

By David Matthews
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

A child is in the hospital after a fall from a fourth-floor window in the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Dr in New Carrollton, MD (FOX 5 DC / Jesse Burkett-Hall).

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. - A child is in the hospital after a fall from a fourth-floor apartment window Sunday afternoon in Prince George's County.

Firefighters say it happened around 2:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of Karen Elaine Drive in New Carrollton. 

Officials first say the child faced life-threatening injuries before saying the child's condition had improved to "stable."

Other details weren't immediately available. 